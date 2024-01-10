As Maharashtra Awaits Verdict in Shiv Sena Disqualification Case, Ashish Shelar Fires at Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: All eyes are glued to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today as Speaker Rahul Narvekar prepares to pronounce the highly anticipated verdict in the disqualification case of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Ahead of the announcement, tensions have flared, with Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut accusing Narvekar of "match-fixing." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai president Ashish Shelar countered the allegation with a sharp rebuke, questioning Thackeray's constant "crying."

Shelar's Tweet Barrage:

On Twitter, Shelar launched a scathing attack against Uddhav Thackeray, questioning his frequent displays of emotional vulnerability. He listed a series of instances where Thackeray, according to Shelar, resorted to tears: during their joint tenure in power, seeking the Chief Minister's post, as party chief, after the party split, upon losing the Chief Minister's position, following BJP victories in other states, after the Ram Mandir construction, during elections, upon the Supreme Court judgment, and now, in anticipation of the Assembly Speaker's verdict. "If you're a man, why the constant tears?" Shelar concluded, invoking a poem by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that emphasizes resilience in the face of adversity.

◆आमच्या सोबत सत्तेत होते तेव्हा रडत होते

◆नंतर मुख्यमंत्रीपद मिळावे म्हणून रडणे सुरू

◆जुगाड करुन मुख्यमंत्रीपद मिळविले, तरीही रडगाणे सुरूच

◆पक्षप्रमुख होते तेव्हाही आमच्या नावाने रडत होते

◆पक्ष उभा फुटला तेव्हाही रडणे कायम होते

◆मुख्यमंत्रीपद गेले, तेव्हाही रडणे सुरूच...… — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 10, 2024

Raut's Counter-Offensive:

Raut, in turn, fired back by accusing the ruling government of operating illegally for over a year and a half in Maharashtra. He criticized the delay in the hearing, attributing it to Narvekar's alleged political bias and disregard for the Supreme Court's directives. Raut further raised concerns about the Speaker's impartiality, suggesting the verdict has already been decided in Delhi and Narvekar is merely a rubber stamp. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state as evidence of BJP's confidence in a favorable outcome.