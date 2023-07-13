ASHA workers in Akola face salary delays and lack of response

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) of Barshitakli Taluka, under the Kanheri PHC, Akola, have expressed their deep distress as they continue to face a grave issue of unpaid salaries for the past three months. These dedicated healthcare workers, who play a pivotal role in the community, have voiced their frustration, highlighting the recurring nature of these problems.

With a meagre monthly salary of just around 5000 rupees, these ASHA workers tirelessly serve the taluka, providing vital healthcare services. However, their financial burdens have escalated due to the prolonged non-payment of salaries for April, May, and June. This distressing situation has unfortunately become a common occurrence for them.

Despite their dedicated service, ASHA workers have been compelled to submit memorandums to the District Health Officer (DHO) at the Akola Zilla Parishad (ZP) office on three separate occasions, urgently seeking a resolution to their payment issues. Regrettably, their efforts have yet to yield a satisfactory response from higher authorities, leaving them feeling unheard and unsupported.