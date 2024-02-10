ASHA Workers Including Pregnant Women Join Protest in Thane, Over Working Conditions

ASHA workers from all over Maharashtra are protesting in Thane outside the collector's office. They demand the GR order regarding their working conditions be released immediately. Despite the ASHA workers' delegation meeting the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, no concrete solution has been found.LokmatTimes.com spotted pregnant women, ASHA workers with their small kids, aged women struggling for food, and washroom facilities.Despite the dire conditions that required them to sleep on the roads, they are firm on their demands for an increase in honorarium from Rs 10,000 to Rs 17,000 and the provision of mobile phones to perform app-based tasks.

Meanwhile, Thane police are on alert, and the deployment has increased to ensure the protests don’t get aggressive. Some workers are admitted to Kalwa hospital due to starvation, excessive heat, and a long march. Their padyatra started from Shahapur and was about to go to Mantralaya. However, they won't go to Mantralaya and are continuing their protests in Thane. Yesterday, CM Shinde told that their demands will be discussed in a cabinet meeting. On November 1, 2023, Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant announced to give Rs 10,000 to supervisors, Rs 7,000 to ASHA volunteers and Rs 2,000 as Diwali gift. However, even after a period of 3 months, the government order for increase in honorarium has not been issued.

Around 84,000 ASHA volunteers and 4,000 supervisors have been working in the National Health Mission under the Public Health Department since 2005. They play an important role in providing health services to the general public in rural, tribal and metropolitan areas. From health survey and vaccinations in adivasi padas to look after leprosy patients, they do everything to maintain the social fabric of our society. They tell they are given just 100 rs for mobile balance which is not at all sufficient. They are required to use internet facility for survey entry and reporting and no technical training is given to them.

ASHA worker Radhika Ghatage who came from Kolhapur told LokmatTimes.com, “We are also required to go to adivasi padas for surveys. Despite working 24/7 at grassroots levels, we don’t get anything in return. The government is ignoring our demands. Beneficiaries and patients keep on calling us in case of emergencies. We suggest the necessary precautions on the phone due to our ongoing protests.”

ASHA worker Vimal Kalamkar from Khopoli told LokmatTimes.com, “We were required to do night survey to look at Filariasis which is a disease caused by a chronic mosquito-borne parasitic infection. We get to know about those symptoms in the night only. No compensation despite doing the extra works. We are under immense stress now thinking how to survive in such a minimal amount.”

It is understood that many pregnant women, single parents, workers with their children are attending the protests from across Maharashtra. 8-month pregnant Jyotsna Mungewar who came from Wardha while narrating her ordeal said, “I am struggling for washrooms. My stomach pains a lot, but I don’t want to go to my home unless our demands are fulfilled. We want justice at any cost.”

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is supporting the protests. Armaity Irani from CITU told LokmatTimes.com, “Most of the women who are protesting are from marginalized sections. Some are divorcees, single parents who are really working hard for the social welfare. They don’t receive adequate money despite doing all the tasks on time. We are supporting the protest so that they get justice.”

Rajesh Singh, Secretary, Maharashtra Rajya Gatprawartak wa Asha swayamsevika sangh who met CM Shinde yesterday told LokmatTimes.com, “Yesterday, we met the CM. We were given 15 minutes time. He heard the greivences of ASHA workers and told the decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting.”

When contacted to the Thane district administrative officers, they said that the administration is taking care of the food and washroom facilities for the ASHA workers. 40 Mobile toilets have been set up in a nearby ground and doctors are monitoring the situation. Thane tehsildar Yuvraj Banger distributed 10 thousand biscuits and TMC tankers are distributing the water to the protesters. Though the administration has promised to take of ASHA workers, they are giving “nari shakti” slogans and challenging the government to listen to their voice.