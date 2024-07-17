Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Praises Unprecedented Devotee Turnout In Pandharpur Wari (Watch Video)

The Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage this year has witnessed a significant surge in turnout and enthusiasm, with a record number of devotees participating compared to last year. The annual event, deeply rooted in Maharashtra's cultural and spiritual heritage, continues to attract pilgrims from across the state and beyond. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his delight at the overwhelming response from the devotees. "The devotion and energy displayed by the participants this year are truly remarkable. We have seen more people arriving for the pilgrimage compared to last year, demonstrating the enduring appeal and significance of this sacred journey," said CM Shinde.

Mumbai: "Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage this year is witnessing a significant turnout and enthusiasm, with more people arriving compared to last year. The district administration has made all necessary arrangements and preparations for this event..." says CM Eknath Shinde

The district administration has been proactive in ensuring the smooth execution of the pilgrimage. Comprehensive arrangements and preparations have been made to cater to the needs of the pilgrims. This includes setting up medical camps, providing clean drinking water, and arranging adequate sanitation facilities. Security measures have also been intensified to ensure the safety of the participants. The Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage, a centuries-old tradition, involves devotees walking hundreds of kilometers, singing bhajans, and chanting prayers as they proceed towards the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur.

This spiritual journey, marked by devotion and camaraderie, culminates in the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife Lata Shinde offered prayers at Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district on Wednesday, July 17. He also performed Maha aarti on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.