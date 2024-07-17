Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde Offers Prayers at Vitthal Rukmini Mata Temple in Pandharpur (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife Lata Shinde offered prayers at Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur on Wednesday, July 17. He also performed Maha aarti on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Maharashtra CM said, "Pandharpur Yatra, Ashadhi Yatra are being organised with great enthusiasm this time. Our brothers and sisters have come here more than last year. The government and the district administration have made arrangements for them… Today, I met people from our Warkari community and they expressed their happiness which was visible on their faces…"

On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, a huge crowd of devotees gathered in the Vitthal temple in Wadala, Mumbai early in the morning. During this time everyone worshiped Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mata. The devotees were seen completely immersed in devotion.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Devotees throng Vitthal temple on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi at Wadala, Mumbai

The occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in the country. Some also observe fast to attain prosperity and attain moksha later in life.