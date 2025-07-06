Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025: 5-Km Long Queue as Lakhs of Pilgrims Flood Pandharpur

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, an overwhelming number of devotees have thronged the holy town of Pandharpur to seek the darshan of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini. The spiritual fervor has drawn an estimated 15 to 20 lakh (1.5 to 2 million) devotees, as per preliminary reports from the police. The official state worship of the deities was performed early in the morning by the Chief Minister, marking the beginning of the day’s religious proceedings. Every year, this sacred day holds immense significance for the Warkari community and other devotees across Maharashtra and India.

The queue for the darshan has extended over five kilometers, a testament to the faith and devotion of the pilgrims. For the past three days, devotees have been continuously arriving in large numbers, braving long journeys and harsh weather to participate in the annual tradition. Many have walked from distant districts and states as part of the centuries-old Wari pilgrimage. Pilgrims from various parts of Maharashtra and other states have converged on Pandharpur, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere in the town. The local administration and temple authorities are working tirelessly to manage the influx.

To prevent any untoward incidents such as stampedes, the Solapur Rural Police have deployed forces strategically and planned crowd control across 14 key routes surrounding the temple premises. The temple committee has informed that around 30 to 35 devotees are able to take darshan every minute, helping maintain steady movement and minimize congestion. Barricades, control rooms, and volunteer support have been placed to assist the crowd. This year's Ashadhi Ekadashi is witnessing one of the largest gatherings in recent times, and the coordinated efforts of local authorities, volunteers, and police have ensured that the spiritual event continues peacefully and smoothly.