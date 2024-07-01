Ashadhi Wari 2024: Increased Pilgrimage Turnout for Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar’s Palkhi Due to Timely Rains in Marathwada

Timely rains and early sowing in many districts of Marathwada have allowed farmers to complete their agricultural work early this year, leading to a surge in the number of pilgrims attending the Wari (padayatara) of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar during the Ashadi Wari.

A large number of farmer families participate in the annual pilgrimage, which draws devotees from Marathwada, Khandesh, and all over Maharashtra. However, the participation of farmers, who form a significant portion of the Wari pilgrims, is often contingent on the timely arrival of rains, as they need to complete sowing and weeding their fields before embarking on the pilgrimage.

This year, the early and satisfactory rains in June have prompted a noticeable increase in the number of pilgrims joining the wari of Tukoba and Mauli, as revealed by interactions with pilgrims. Additionally, the wari festival's earlier date compared to last year has also contributed to the higher turnout.