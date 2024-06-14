Ashadhi Wari 2024: MSRTC Announces 5000 Special ST Buses, New Bus Stops for Pandharpur Yatra

Mumbai: The State Transport Corporation has made special provisions for this year's Ashadhi Wari at Pandharpur. ST's Pune Division has arranged more than 280 ST buses during the Wari. Additionally, the ST has also introduced services from villages to Pandharpur. These measures have been taken so that a maximum number of devotees have a comfortable journey to visit lord Vitthal.

Also Read | Pandharpur Wari 2024: Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Sohala Timetable Released, Check Important Dates and Ringan Venues

In addition to the above-mentioned measures, the Amrut Jeshtha Nagrik scheme has been introduced to allow free bus rides to senior citizens above the age of 75. Mahila Sanman Yojana will offer a 50 per cent discount to women on bus tickets.



Village to Pandharpur

If a village has more than 40 devotees set out for Pandharpur, ST can be approached for bus rides from the village to the destination. Devotees have been appealed to approach nearby ST depots in this regard.

Online Booking Available

ST tickets can be reserved and booked online by visiting the corporation's website: www.msrtc.gov.in

Five Thousand ST Buses Scheduled

ST has planned to circulate 5000 special buses during the time of Ashadhi Wari. These buses will depart from different depots across the state.

Pramod Nehul, Department Coordinator at ST's Pune Division has revealed that compared to last year's 275 buses that undertook 450 rounds, more ST buses will be circulated by the corporation.

Check Points to Curb Free-Riders

To ensure that no passenger takes advantage of the Wari rush and rides buses without paying, the corporation has set up around 12 checkpoints en route to Pandharpur. ST's 200 security personnel and officers will be vigilant 24/7 to curb free-riders. Additionally, with the help of local police, more than 36 traffic controllers and security guards have been deployed to keep the traffic smooth. Last year, ST provided around 4245 special buses for Ashadhi Wari which took around 18 lakh 30 thousand 934 passengers.

Four Temporary Stops

To avoid rush at the Pandharpur ST stop, four temporary stops have been erected at Chandrabhaga, Bhima, Pandurang(ITI College) and Vitthal Karkhana Yatra. These stops will be equipped with amenities such as water, a washroom, a computer room, an inquiry room etc.