Ashadhi Wari 2024 Special Trains: Central Railway to Run 64 Trains for Pandharpur and Miraj, Check Details

The Ashadhi Ekadashi festival is one of the huge festivals in Maharashtra's Pandharpur and Miraj area. The warkari community who statred the Padayatra few days back will be in Pandharpur on 17th july 2024. on the occasion of this grand festival central railway will be running 64 special trains.

Nagpur-Miraj specials (2 services): Train No. 01205 Special will leave Nagpur at 08.50 hrs on 14.7.2024 and reach Miraj at 11.55 hrs next day. Train No. 01206 Special will leave Miraj at 12.55 hrs on 18.7.2024 and reach Nagpur at 12.25 hrs next day. Halts: Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Salgare and Arag Composition: One AC- 3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Nagpur-Miraj specials (2 services):

1. Train No. 01207 Special will leave Nagpur at 08.50 hrs on 15.7.2024 and reach Miraj at 11.55 hrs next day.

2. Train No. 01208 Special will leave Miraj at 12.55 hrs on 19.7.2024 and reach Nagpur at 12.25 hrs next day.

Halts: Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Salgare and Arag. Composition: Two AC- 3 Tier, 14 Sleeper Class and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

New Amravati-Pandharpur specials (4 services):

1. Train No. 01119 Special will leave New Amravati at 14.40 hrs on 13.7.2024 and 16.7.2024 (2 services) and will reach Pandharpur at 09.10 hrs next day.

2. Train No. 01120 Special will leave Pandharpur at 19.30 hrs on 14.7.2024 and 17.7.2024 (2 services) and will reach New Amravati at 12.40 hrs next day.

Halts: Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi Composition: Two AC- 3 Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Khamgaon-Pandharpur specials (4 services):

1. Train No. 01121 Special will leave Khamgaon at 11.30 hrs on 14.7.2024 and 17.7.2024 (2 services) and will reach Pandharpur at 03.30 hrs next day.

2. Train No. 01122 Special will leave Pandharpur at 05.00 hrs on 15.7.2024 and 18.7.2024 (2 services) and will reach Khamgaon at 19.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi. Composition: Two AC- 3 Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Latur-Pandharpur (10 Services):

1.Train No. 01101 Special will leave Latur at 07.30 hrs on 12.7.2024, 15.7.2024, 16.7.2024, 17.7.2024 and 19.7.2024 (5 services) and will reach Pandharpur at 12.50 hrs same day.

2. Train No. 01102 Special will leave Pandharpur at 13.50 hrs on 12.7.2024, 15.7.2024, 16.7.2024, 17.7.2024 and 19.7.2024 (5 services) and will reach Latur at 19.20 hrs same day.

Halts: Harangul, Ausa Road, Murud, Dhoki, Kalamb Road, Yedshi, Usmanabad, Pangri, Barsi Town, Shendri, Kurduwadi and Modlimb. Composition: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Bhusaval-Pandharpur Unreserved specials (2 services):

1. Train No. 01159 Unreserved Special will leave Bhusaval at 13.30 hrs on 16.7.2024 and will reach Pandharpur at 03.30 hrs next day.

2. Train No. 01160 Unreserved Special will leave Pandharpur at 22.30 hrs on 17.7.2024 and will reach Bhusaval at 13.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi. Composition: 5 Sleeper Class and 13 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Miraj-Pandharpur Unreserved MEMU specials (20 services):

1.Train No. 01107 MEMU special will leave Miraj at 05.00 hrs from 12.7.2024 to 21.7.2024 (10 services) and will reach Pandharpur at 07.40 hrs same day.

2.Train No. 01108 MEMU special will leave Pandharpur at 09.50 hrs from 12.7.2024 to 21.7.2024 (10 services) and will reach Miraj at 13.50 hrs same day.

Halts: Arag, Belanki, Salgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Javale, Wasud and Sangola Composition: 12 Coach MEMU

Miraj-Kurduwadi Unreserved MEMU specials (20 services)

1. Train No. 01209 MEMU special will leave Miraj at 15.10 hrs from 12.7.2024 to 21.7.2024 (10 services) and will reach Kurduwadi at 19.00 hrs same day.

2. Train No. 01210 MEMU special will leave Kurduwadi at 21.25 hrs from 12.7.2024 to 21.7.2024 (10 services) and will reach Miraj at 01.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Arag, Belanki, Salgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur and Modlimb. Composition: 12 Coach MEMU

Reservation: Bookings for Ashadi Special train nos 01205, 01206, 01207, 01208, 01119, 01120, 01121, 01122, 01101 & 01102 will open on *07.07.2024* at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.