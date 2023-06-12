Ashadhi Wari: Sambhaji Brigade activists protest temple incident, shave heads

On the occasion of Ashadhi Wari as the procession of Dnyaneshwar Mauli's Palkhi began its departure from Alandi, the temple authorities restricted entry into the temple premises to only esteemed palanquins.

This decision sparked a confrontation between the police and the Warkaris, which was captured in a video that quickly went viral. Subsequently, reactions poured in from all levels. In protest against the incident involving the palanquins and the devotees, officials and activists from the Sambhaji Brigade aggressively demonstrated. This time, the activists shaved their heads in protest and registered their strong opposition to the incident.

(This is breaking news, more details awaited)