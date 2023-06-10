Ashadi Wari: Horses reverently bow to Shrimant Dagdushet Halwai Ganpati in Pune

The esteemed horses accompanying Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palki were warmly received at the hall of Shrimant Dagdushet Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune. Today, the horses humbly paid their respects to Shrimant Dagdushet Halwai Ganpati. The temple resounded with joyful chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and "Mauli Mauli" during the event.

Shitole Sarkar's two honoured horses, named Hira-Moti, journeyed all the way from Ankle village in Belgaum, Karnataka, to Pune. These esteemed horses were highly respected at the Shrimanth Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati temple.

The trustees of Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust and members of Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal performed a sacred ritual to worship the horses and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for a ‘Nirmal Vari - Harit Vari’ safe and green wari. a significant crowd of devotees gathered at the temple to witness and offer their prayers to the revered horses of the pilgrimage.

Manik Chavan said, "in recent years, the horses have been visiting the temple's assembly hall to pay their respects to Ganaraya. The Wari procession has a long-standing tradition that continues with great enthusiasm. The Trust organizes several initiatives for the Wari procession, such as the eco-friendly procession, cleanliness campaign, ambulance service, health checkups, and food distribution. All these activities commence with the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, and the Trust is committed to serving the people by carrying out these diverse initiatives."

Mahadji Raje Shitole Sarkar said, "the divine blessings of Ganapati Bappa fill us with positive energy, enabling the wari to progress ahead. It is essential for the devotees of the wari to always receive the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Every year, these horses embark on a 300-kilometer journey on foot to participate in the wari. Previously, the blessings were sought from outside the temple, but now the horses enter the assembly hall in front of Ganaraya to offer prayers, which is considered an auspicious occurrence. After seeking darshan (divine glimpse) of Lord Ganesha, the horses will now proceed towards Alandi."