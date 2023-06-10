Ashadi Wari: Police display suspect photos to ensure safety during Palkhi procession in Pune

On the occasion of the ‘Palkhi Sohla’ of Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, the police have taken additional measures to ensure safety. In order to prevent thefts and other incidents during the Palkhi procession, the police have prominently displayed hoardings along the Palkhi road square featuring photographs of the suspects. The warkaris, upon arriving in Dehu, have been vigilant and cautious after observing these images.

The police had taken comprehensive security measures both within and around the temple premises. To ensure the smooth flow of the Palkhi procession, the police had implemented a ban on vehicles entering Dehu. The warkaris, chanting the holy names of Gyanoba Tukoba, were approaching from this route. In addition to deploying police personnel, barricades were strategically placed to regulate the entry of vehicles, while police officers were stationed at key intersections to maintain order and security.