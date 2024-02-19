Ashish Shelar Meets Raj Thackeray: Will MNS Join Grand Alliance for Lok Sabha Elections?

With just a few days to go for the Lok Sabha elections to be announced, the state's politics is witnessing rapid developments. After first joining hands with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and then the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the BJP now seems to be looking for its fourth ally for the Lok Sabha elections. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his Shivteerth residence this morning and the two leaders discussed the matter for over an hour. Ashish Shelar is learned to have met Raj Thackeray bearing a message from BJP central leadership.

Though the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is believed to have weakened after the split between the Shiv Sena and the NCP, the BJP seems to be in no mood to take any risk in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. That is why the BJP is trying to rope in the MNS, which has influence in Mumbai and other big cities of Maharashtra. If Raj Thackeray joins hands with the Grand Alliance, the Grand Alliance can benefit from attracting Marathi votes in the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray's impressive speeches will also help the Grand Alliance to create an atmosphere during the elections.

Meanwhile, there is no official word from the two leaders about today's meeting, but Raj Thackeray is likely to hold a press conference today.

What did Devendra Fadnavis say?

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award ceremony was held in Mumbai recently. BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was interviewed at the event. In this interview, Fadnavis commented on a possible alliance with the MNS. Meetings with Raj Thackeray have increased. Where will MNS be in this grand alliance? Fadnavis was asked this question. To this, he said, "Time will tell us where MNS will be now. We are friends with Raj Thackeray. We have meetings. We also chat about a number of topics. They often make some good suggestions. Sometimes they criticize us. We will soon know if we will work together. No such decision has been taken yet," Fadnavis had said.