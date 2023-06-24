Assam CM’s Hussain Obama comment is crass, will make world disbelieve PM, says Clyde Crasto

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Hussain Obama comment was distasteful and undermines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion during the US visit that there is no religion-based discrimination in India, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said.

Sarma should apologise so that the world believes the prime minister, it added. Reacting to a tweet by a journalist wondering if Assam police will now seek to arrest former US president Barack Obama over his remarks about vulnerability of minorities in India, Sarma on Friday said there were many Hussain Obama in India and his priority will be to deal with them.

The journalist’s tweet apparently referred to FIRs being lodged in Assam against opposition leaders over remarks made in different parts of the country.

Either he (Sarma) did not listen to our PM Narendra Modi ji’s statement made in the US, or he is disrespectfully disregarding what he said, said NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto. Modi had said that in India, regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender, there’s absolutely no space for discrimination, he pointed out.

The Assam chief minister’s statement also insulted Obama, one of the finest leaders in the world and someone described by Modi as a close friend, the NCP spokesperson said. Now BJP CM Mr Sarma must apologize to make the world believe what Modi ji said is true, he added.