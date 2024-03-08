Atal Setu: 2,200 Rule-Breaking Vehicles Face Action, Fines Totaling Rs. 4.4 Lakhs Imposed

Mumbai: The Traffic Department is taking action against drivers violating traffic rules on the Atal Setu connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. So far, the Navi Mumbai Regional Transport Department has taken action against 2,200 drivers and collected a Rs 4.40 lakh fine from them for exceeding the speed limit.



Action has been taken against 146 vehicles for stopping vehicles midway on Atal Setu. It also includes halting vehicles to take selfies on the bridge. Two cases and local cases have been registered at Sewri police station for stopping a vehicle on the bridge, a traffic police official said. Thermal sensor cameras have been installed on the Atal Setu. Therefore, no matter how much fog there is on the bridge, the automatic system generates hits and the camera can take pictures of vehicles that cross the speed limit, as well as vehicles that break traffic rules.

Reining in speed

1) MMRDA is sending photos or screenshots taken with the help of CCTV cameras to the traffic police. This is making it easier for the traffic police to take action against such vehicles.

2) The speed limit on Atal Setu has been fixed at 100. If a driver exceeds this speed limit, his challan will be deducted.

