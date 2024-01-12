Atal Setu: All You Need to Know About India's Longest Sea Bridge
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2024 04:46 PM2024-01-12T16:46:53+5:302024-01-12T16:50:11+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), known as Atal Setu, today, marking a historic moment in India's infrastructure development. The 21.8 km-long bridge, costing Rs 17,840 crore, is dedicated to the memory of the late BJP veteran and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Key Features:
- Length and Lanes: Atal Setu is a 6-lane bridge spanning 21.8 km, making it the longest sea bridge in India.
- Geographic Extent: Connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka, Raigad district, the bridge is expected to have a transformative impact on the region's economic development and connectivity.
Significant Impact on Region:
- Economic Stimulus: The bridge is anticipated to stimulate economic growth in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas, acting as a catalyst for development.
- Reduced Travel Time: With travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai reduced from 2 hours to just 20 minutes, the bridge promises increased efficiency and convenience.
Traffic and Safety Measures:
- Traffic Alleviation: Authorities believe the bridge will play a crucial role in easing traffic congestion in the region.
- Speed Regulations: Mumbai Police has set a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for four-wheelers on the bridge. Motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors are strictly prohibited.
Construction Details:
- Materials Used: The construction involved a massive amount of materials, including 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement, showcasing the formidable structure of the bridge.
Connectivity Impact:
- Regional Connectivity: Atal Setu serves as a critical link, reducing the distance between the Mumbai and Pune Expressway.
- Future Integration: The bridge is designed to connect with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Projected Traffic:
- Daily Commute: An estimated 70,000 vehicles are expected to traverse the bridge daily, emphasizing its vital role in regional transportation.