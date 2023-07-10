ATM machine stolen in bold heist at State Bank of India in Nashik

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 01:00 PM 2023-07-10T13:00:21+5:30 2023-07-10T13:01:08+5:30

In a daring act of burglary, unidentified individuals broke into an ATM booth of a nationalized bank and made ...

ATM machine stolen in bold heist at State Bank of India in Nashik | ATM machine stolen in bold heist at State Bank of India in Nashik

ATM machine stolen in bold heist at State Bank of India in Nashik

Next

ir="ltr">In a daring act of burglary, unidentified individuals broke into an ATM booth of a nationalized bank and made off with the entire machine in Maharashtra's Nashik district during the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the police.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 am at a State Bank of India ATM booth located on Samangaon-Chadegaon Road in the suburban area of Nashik Road. According to an official, the perpetrators managed to remove the ATM from its position, load it onto a vehicle, and swiftly flee the scene. Their initial attempt to forcefully access the cash inside the machine had proven unsuccessful, the official added.

Fortunately, the entire break-in was captured by the ATM booth's CCTV cameras. The footage reveals a group of five to six individuals skillfully lifting the heavy machine and placing it into a pick-up vehicle, as confirmed by the official.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, the official stated. However, authorities are yet to ascertain the precise amount of cash that was contained within the stolen ATM machine. Open in app

Tags : maharashtra Nashik Maharashtra News