ATM machine stolen in bold heist at State Bank of India in Nashik

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 01:00 PM

ir="ltr">In a daring act of burglary, unidentified individuals broke into an ATM booth of a nationalized bank and made off with the entire machine in Maharashtra's Nashik district during the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the police.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 am at a State Bank of India ATM booth located on Samangaon-Chadegaon Road in the suburban area of Nashik Road. According to an official, the perpetrators managed to remove the ATM from its position, load it onto a vehicle, and swiftly flee the scene. Their initial attempt to forcefully access the cash inside the machine had proven unsuccessful, the official added.

Fortunately, the entire break-in was captured by the ATM booth's CCTV cameras. The footage reveals a group of five to six individuals skillfully lifting the heavy machine and placing it into a pick-up vehicle, as confirmed by the official.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, the official stated. However, authorities are yet to ascertain the precise amount of cash that was contained within the stolen ATM machine.