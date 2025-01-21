Atrocities Act Case: Mumbai Police To File Closure Report Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik Citing Lack of Evidence

The Mumbai police informed the Bombay High Court that they have completed their investigation into the Atrocities Act case filed by former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede against senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. The police stated that they would be filing a closure report, citing insufficient evidence to support the allegations.

On January 14, Additional Public Prosecutor S.S. Kaushik informed a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale that following an investigation into the 2022 case, the police have decided to file a 'C Summary Report.' This type of report is filed in cases where the police, after investigation, determine that there is no evidence to support the allegations, and the case cannot be classified as either true or false.

Wankhede, who had filed the petition in the Bombay High Court, expressed his disappointment over the police's lack of action and had requested that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. However, the court allowed Wankhede to pursue further legal action through the appropriate forums.

