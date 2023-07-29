Atrocities against women and deaths in Manipur state will only tarnish country's image: Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, Manipur has been burning for the last 75 days .The atrocities against women and deaths in the state will only tarnish the country's image. In such a situation the govt should have taken some action.

Congress on Friday said that a delegation of 20 opposition MPs from 16 parties will visit the violence hit Manipur to have on the spot assessment of the ground situation. Addressing a press conference here, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said: Opposition has decided to send one delegation to Manipur. In INDIA party meeting it has been decided that 20 MPs will visit Manipur and will visit the hilly region and valley region during their two-day visit and meet people. They will carry a message that we stand with them.

On July 19, Horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.