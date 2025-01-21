Atrocities Case: Police to File Closure Report in Sameer Wankhede's Complaint Against Nawab Malik

The Bombay High Court has been informed by the city police of their decision to file a closure report in the case filed by former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede against senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. Wankhede had alleged that Malik made defamatory remarks about him and his family based on their caste under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Wankhede, a member of the Mahar Scheduled Caste, lodged the complaint in 2022 at the Goregaon police station. He accused Malik of defaming him and questioning his caste certificate's authenticity through social media posts and interviews. The accusations were linked to a campaign Malik allegedly launched after Wankhede's role in the arrest of Malik’s son-in-law in a narcotics case in 2021. Wankhede later petitioned the High Court for the case to be transferred to the CBI, citing police inaction.

On January 14, 2025, additional public prosecutor S.S. Kaushik informed the court that the police investigation had concluded, with plans to file a "C-summary report" — indicating a lack of evidence to support the claims. A "C-summary report" is filed when no substantial evidence is found to proceed with the case.

The Bombay High Court disposed of Wankhede’s petition, stating that no further action was needed based on the police decision, but clarified that Wankhede could challenge the closure report in the appropriate forum. The court also noted it had not assessed the merits of the complaint or the investigation, leaving the matter open for future legal proceedings.

In December 2024, the High Court had directed the police to investigate the case thoroughly, which led to the inclusion of additional charges related to false information and intimidation under the Atrocities Act. Despite the closure report, the court confirmed that Wankhede could pursue further legal options, including seeking redress through the Scheduled Caste Commission, which he had previously approached in 2021.