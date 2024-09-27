Attack on Devendra Fadnavis' Office: Unknown Woman Vandalised Maharashtra Deputy CM's Office in Mumbai

An unknown woman vandalised the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, September 27. The incident occurred today when the woman entered the ministry premises without a pass. She broke the nameplate outside the office of the Deputy CM and raised slogans.

According to preliminary reports, the woman gained access to the ministry through the secretarial gate, bypassing security protocols. Once inside Fadnavis's office, she vandalised the property before leaving the premises. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, which has since circulated widely, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

The Commissioner of Police has taken serious note of the breach and has initiated a manhunt for the woman involved. Authorities are treating this case with urgency, launching a search operation "on a war footing" to locate her.

Local officials and security personnel are now under scrutiny as questions arise about how such a significant breach could occur in a high-security government building.