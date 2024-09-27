Badlapur Encounter: Akshay Shinde's Family Approaches Bombay High Court Over Space for Accused's Last Rites; Hearing at 1 PM Today

The family of the deceased Badlapur accused Akshay Shinde approached Bombay High Court today once again with a plea regarding space for his last rites. The Shinde family is demanding a safe place to bury their son in Thane’s Ambernath area. The High Court has agreed to hear the urgent plea at 1 PM on Friday, September 27.

Earlier on Thursday, the family of the accused was approached to the Ambernath Municipal Corporation demanding a space for burial, but the corporation did not provide space. According to the sources, locals in the Badlapur area are not allowing his body to be buried at the local crematorium.

Shinde is accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at the school in Badlapur and was killed in police firing when he allegedly tried to grab a police revolver. The father of the accused has moved an application before the High Court against the chief officer of the Ambernath municipal council seeking land for his son's burial.

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice MM Sathaye will hear the matter at 1 p.m. today. Akshay Shinde's family members are also demanding security for his last rites.