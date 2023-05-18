Attempt to incite riots in certain parts of Maharashtra, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, speaking to the press at the Maharashtra BJP executive meeting in Pune, revealed that the Home Department has information about plans for riots in some parts of Maharashtra.

During a media interaction, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "There are plans being plotted to conduct riots in some parts of Maharashtra. Some political parties wish to disturb the peace and sponsor riots and disturbances by creating a rift between the two communities to gain political benefits from it. The Home Department has information regarding the same. It has occurred in the past when a senior leader's call recording was leaked where he was seen giving orders to conduct riots in Pune. The Home Ministry is investigating this lead."

Prominent leaders of the Maharashtra BJP, including BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior party members, have convened at Balgandharva Rang Mandir. Notable attendees include Union ministers Narayan Rane and Raosaheb Danve Patil, along with former union minister Prakash Javadekar.