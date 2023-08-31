Aurangabad: Amit Shah invited to Marathwada Mukti Sangram celebrations on Sep 16, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited to Marathwada Mukti Sangram celebrations in Aurangabad on September 16, Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

Marathwada region was liberated from the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam by Indian forces on September 17, 1948. It now comprises Aurangabad, Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Hingoli districts.

To mark the historic day, celebrations will be held on September 16 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited for the same, said the BJP leader. A state cabinet meeting will also be held in Aurangabad on September 16 to discuss issues of Marathwada, said the minister of culture, forest and fisheries. A development model for short, medium and long periods will be made for the region, he said.

We shall see to it that only those projects that will be completed in the desired time are announced," he said. The projects that will address the issues of employment, irrigation and education will be discussed and announced after cabinet approval, he said.