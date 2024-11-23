Aurangabad Central Election Result 2024: Shiv Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal Wins Against AIMIM's Nasseruddin Taquiuddin Siddiqui in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pradeep Jaiswal of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) won the Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency by a margin of 8,119 votes. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Siddiqui Naseruddin Taquiuddin finished in second place.

By the 23rd and final round of counting, Jaiswal secured 84,202 votes, while Siddiqui received 76,901 votes. Balasaheb Thorat of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Sena received 36,390 votes. In postal ballots, Jaiswal received 1,257 votes, and Siddiqui received 439.

Jaiswal maintained a lead from the first round, although by the 14th round, his margin had narrowed to 1,760 votes from 26,000. Siddiqui briefly overtook Jaiswal in the 15th round and led until the 18th round. However, in the 19th round, Jaiswal regained the lead and held it through the 23rd round to secure the victory.

