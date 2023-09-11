Aurangabad: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit city on Sept 16 for 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrit Mahotsav'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Aurangabad on Saturday, September 16, at 5:20 p.m. The confirmation of his visit has been conveyed by the Union Home Ministry to BJP city president Shirish Boralkar. During his visit, a rally organized by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) will take place at SB College in the city, which Home Minister Shah is expected to attend.

Following the rally, a meeting is scheduled to take place in his presence, dedicated to the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrit Mahotsav. The Home Minister will arrive at Aurangabad airport at 5:20 pm after flying in from Darbhanga, Bihar, at 3 pm.

Subsequently, at 5:30 pm, he will depart for the venue, where the program for the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrit Mahotsav will take place until 6:30 pm. Home Minister Shah is expected to leave for Hyderabad at 6:45 pm.