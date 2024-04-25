Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election: Shinde Sena's Sandeepan Bhumre Changes Affidavit Within 2 Days, Farmer Wife Becomes Owner Of 2 Liqour Shops

Elections are not only an opportunity for citizens to exercise their democratic rights but also provide a glimpse into the lifestyle of their elected representatives every five years, thanks to the affidavits filed by party candidates ahead of the elections. Each election cycle reveals interesting details about the candidates' lives through their election affidavits.

Similar information has come to light in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Bhumre’s wife owns two liquor shops

Here, Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s candidate and Minister Sandeepan Bhumre filed his first affidavit on April 22, in which he mentioned his wife's occupation as agriculture and housework. However, within 2 days, Bhumre filed a new affidavit. In an affidavit filed on April 24, Bhumre amended his wife’s occupation and changed it to agriculture and liquor sale licenses. This sudden alteration has stirred significant attention.

Affidavit from April 22:

Affidavit filed on April 24:

When Lokmattimes.com analyzed Bhumre’s affidavit, it came to the fore that his wealth has surged two and a half times over the past four years since assuming office as an MLA and later minister.

His wife's income surged from zero to Rs. 14 lakhs in three years

Initially, Bhumre's wife's occupation was listed as agriculture and housework. However, in the amended affidavit, it was disclosed that Bhumre's wife holds two licenses for liquor sales. Her income in 2020 was reported as nil, but by 2023, it escalated to Rs. 14.86 lakhs.

Bhumre's wealth exceeds Rs. 5.70 crores

During his tenure as the state's minister, Sandeepan Bhumre's wealth ballooned almost two and a half times. The market value of his properties now exceeds Rs. 5.70 crores. Bhumre owns a Fortuner car valued at Rs. 28 lakhs. Both Bhumre and his Shiv Sena counterpart boast similar amounts of gold, with Khaire owning 43 tolas and Bhumre possessing 45 tolas. Meanwhile, in 2019, Bhumre's wealth was recorded at Rs. 2 crores. His assets have since increased significantly over the last four years. Conversely, Bhumre's rival candidate, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, holds a higher net worth. However, there has been no notable change in Khaire's wealth, and it appears to have decreased.