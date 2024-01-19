Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Maharashtra Government Declares Public Holiday on January 22

The Maharashtra Government has officially declared January 22 as a public holiday to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Following the lead of states like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam, Maharashtra has joined in recognizing the importance of this significant Hindu event.

On January 22, central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks (RRBs) throughout the country will be closed for half a day.

During the placement ceremony on Thursday in the Ram Temple, Ayodhya, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla was positioned inside the sanctum sanctorum. The first photo of the idol, covered with a veil, was unveiled during this ceremony.

Crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, the 'Ram Lalla' idol stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The depiction of Lord Ram is that of a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, also carved from the same stone.