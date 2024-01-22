Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Aditya Thackeray Tweets in Celebration

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram temple on Monday, marking the culmination of a decades-long campaign to build a temple to the Hindu god Rama at the site of his purported birthplace.

The ceremony began with a procession of priests and dignitaries from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the organization that is overseeing the construction of the temple. The procession was led by PM Modi, who was dressed in a traditional dhoti and kurta.

Once the procession reached the temple, PM Modi began the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which involves consecrating the temple and its idols. The ceremony included prayers, chanting, and the offering of flowers, fruits, and other offerings.

Shiv Sena Leader Aditya Thackeray tweeted about the ceremony, saying that it was a fulfillment of the dream of his father, who was a staunch Hindu nationalist.

"The dream of Balasaheb Thackeray has been fulfilled, the sacrifice of the Kar Sevaks has been rewarded," Aditya Thackeray tweeted. "Victory to Lord Shri Ram! Jai Siya Ram!", tweeted Thackeray.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from across India, including Chief Ministers, religious leaders, and celebrities. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Nitesh Tiwari, and Madhur Bhandarkar were among those who attended.