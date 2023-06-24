Ayushman Bharat to be implemented in coordination with Maha’s Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme: Mansukh Mandaviya

Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Union government and the Maharashtra government’s Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, both health insurance schemes, will be implemented in coordination in the state, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

He was speaking after holding a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here. It was decided that Ayushman Bharat scheme will be co-branded with Maharashtra government’s Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Aarogya Yojana to give a cover of Rs 5 lakh. It will benefit 12 crore people of the state, Mandaviya said.

The way work is happening in the health sector in the state. Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, work was carried out in a good way during COVID (pandemic) and I appreciate it, he added. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate earlier this week conducted raids on the properties of some people close to Thackeray in connection with an alleged scam in the setting up of `jumbo’ COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai.If there is a misuse, there should be an inquiry and action as well, Mandaviya said, adding that he did not want to do politics about what happened during the pandemic and the Centre provided everything demanded by the state government.