Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' gets a summer release date

Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek', jointly produced with Bhushan Kumar, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is all set to hit theatres on May 13, 2022.

Sinha reunites with his 'Article 15' actor Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Thappad' producer Bhushan Kumar to shoot a sharp, hard-hitting socio-political drama in 'Anek'.

The film's earlier release date was in late March but with the third wave hitting the country, the makers decided to shift the release to May.

Shot in exquisite locations of the North East, the filmmaker calls this his most ambitious project to date.

"Anek is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep-rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation. It was an incredibly difficult film to make. We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we've created," Sinha said.

The movie in which Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Joshua is also Sinha's most expensive project to date.

( With inputs from ANI )

