Baba Siddique Murder Case: How Police Trapped Main Accused Shiv Kumar In Uttar Pradesh While Attempting To Flee Nepal

In a significant breakthrough, Shiv Kumar Gautam, the main suspect in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, was apprehended on Sunday in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, as he attempted to escape to Nepal. Gautam had managed to evade capture since the attack, while two other suspects, Singh and Kashyap, were detained shortly after the incident.

The joint operation, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Mumbai Police, successfully tracked Gautam to the Nanpara area of Bahraich. During interrogation, Gautam revealed that he and his associates had spent several days in Mumbai prior to the killing, closely observing Siddique's movements. On October 12, they found the opportunity to carry out the attack.

Gautam also admitted to his links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and disclosed that the murder was executed under the orders of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Following the incident, Gautam traveled to Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh to connect with members of the Bishnoi gang, but managed to elude Mumbai Police's initial attempts to capture him.

Mumbai Police intensified their efforts by monitoring around 45 individuals, including Gautam’s family and close associates, ultimately narrowing in on four key individuals suspected of aiding him. Surveillance indicated that a nearby house was used as a hideout. On Sunday, police set up a trap and successfully detained Gautam along with his accomplices. In addition to Gautam, accomplices Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava, and Akhileshendra Pratap Singh were arrested for providing him shelter and attempting to aid his escape to Nepal. To date, authorities have detained 20 individuals connected to the case.