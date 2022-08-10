Bacchu Kadu meets CM Eknath Shinde

"There is a bit of resentment, but not so much resentment that I will leave the group and go to another party," reacted Bacchu Kadu, an independent MLA and head of the Prahar Association. Bacchu Kadu today met the Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde (CM Eknath Shinde) at his residence. A discussion was held between Eknath Shinde and Bacchu Kadu at the government residence 'Nandanavan'. After that while interacting with the media, Bacchu Kadu said that he was a little displeased with not getting the ministerial post.

The cabinet expansion of the Shinde-Fadnavis government has finally been completed. 18 MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers yesterday (August 9) at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan. But Bacchu Kadu, head of the Prahar organization, was bitterly upset as he did not get a place in the cabinet. Bacchu Kadu responded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had given me his word as he was giving him a ministerial post. After that today Bacchu Kadu met the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet expansion, Bachu Kadu said, 'It is not a matter of being angry, everyone thinks I should become a minister.'