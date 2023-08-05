Bachchu Kadu calls out Sachin Tendulkar: "Not right for Bharat Ratna to promote online gaming"

Prahar Janshakti Party leader and MLA Bachchu Kadu raised concerns over Sachin Tendulkar's endorsement of an online game, asserting that since Tendulkar is a Bharat Ratna awardee, it is inappropriate for him to promote online gaming. Kadu has taken a step further and formally requested the state government to issue a notice to Sachin Tendulkar regarding his involvement in this advertisement.

Sachin Tendulkar featured in an advertisement for an online game. The state government should issue a notice to Sachin Tendulkar and seek an explanation regarding this matter. Considering that Sachin Tendulkar holds the prestigious Bharat Ratna title, endorsing online games is deemed inappropriate, as stated by Bacchu Kadu. He has furthermore urged the state government to impose a ban on online games.