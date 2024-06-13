Bachchu Kadu to Contest Solo in Assembly Elections, Prahar Janshakti Party to Decide on 20 Seats

Nagpur: Bachchu Kadu, who left the Grand Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, is preparing to go solo for the Assembly elections as well. The Prahar Janshakti Party has called a meeting on Thursday in which it will decide to contest 20 seats.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Urges Party Office-Bearers to Begin Preparations For Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024



Speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday, Bachchu Kadu said, "Instead of asking me why Bachchu Kadu was not taken along in the Lok Sabha, ask them. I couldn't wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to the swearing-in ceremony. The NDA is taking one step at a time. It's getting easier for me. We stayed together and helped them. But within a year, we had to face the consequences," he said, expressing his displeasure over the Grand Alliance. "Give me two days to explain the reason for the split and I will tell you everything," he said.



"Jarange Patil should call off his fast"

"Jarange Patil's condition is deteriorating. The community needs him. He should get as many MLAs elected as possible and prepare for it." Kadu requested Patil to stop the protest and call off his hunger strike. "I'm not going to mediate anywhere now," he said.