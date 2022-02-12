Badlapur girl elopes with man she met through Free Fire game, rescued in West Bengal

Due to craze of playing online mobile games, a minor girl left home with her friend and went straight to West Bengal. However, after her family members complained that she had been abducted, the police rushed to the station to greet her as soon as she reached West Bengal.

Her friend, who lured her was arrested on Thursday by the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch. A 15-year-old schoolgirl living within the limits of Badlapur West Police Station had been using the mobile gaming app Free Fire for the last two years. On the same gaming app, she met 22-year-old SK Budhu, who lives in Malda district of West Bengal. The two, who never actually met, decided to run away. The girl left the house on Tuesday afternoon, February 8, saying that she was going to class. However, from there she reached Kalyan station directly. There, along with her friend SK Budhu, they took the Karmabhoomi Express and left for Bengal.

As the girl did not come home till night, the girl's family reached the police station and lodged a complaint that the girl had been abducted. After this, Ulhasnagar Crime Branch also started a parallel investigation of this crime. According to the girl's mobile location, police found her at Kalyan railway station. According to him, while checking the CCTV and reservation chart, it became clear that she had gone to Bengal by Karmabhoomi Express. Taking the live location of the train, the police contacted the West Bengal Railway Police and dropped them off at Dankuni railway station in Hooghly district. The girl's family and the crime branch police then flew the two back. The girl has been handed over to her family and her boyfriend Budhu has been handcuffed by the police, said Anil Mangle, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar Crime Branch.