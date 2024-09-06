Badlapur Railway Station Firing: Congress Leader Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Law and Order Issue In the State (Watch Video)

A man was injured after being shot at Badlapur railway station in the neighbouring Thane district on Thursday evening. The shooting took place on platform 1. The attacker was quickly subdued and arrested by the police, according to a Government Railway Police official. The injured was rushed to hospital for treatment. The assailant and also the duo he attacked have criminal records and the firing was linked to professional rivalry over TV cable business between them in the area, said the police, citing preliminary probe. Initially, there was a fight between Pagare and the duo outside the railway station. As Sansare ran inside the station, the gunman followed him and fired at him and the other person accompanying him from his revolver, they said.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On reports of firing at Badlapur railway station, LoP Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar says, "...The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely deteriorated. What is the Maharashtra Home Minister doing?... Incidents like these had… pic.twitter.com/3qzDOgQxKF — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

The GRP's Kalyan unit, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, were in the process of registering an FIR against the accused and carrying out further probe. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Railway), later visited the crime spot. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Maharashtra assembly LoP Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the Mahayuti government over the Badlapur firing incident. What is the Maharashtra Home Minister doing?... Incidents like these had never happened in Maharashtra before, Wadettiwar said. Badlapur was under the spotlight last month after two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a male attendant at a private school there. The incident triggered a massive protest in the town, with thousands of people blocking trains at Badlapur station on August 20.

