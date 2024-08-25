Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Committee Report Blames School Administration and Local Police

In Badlapur, a two-member committee appointed by the government to investigate a sexual abuse case involving two minor students has reportedly held the school administration and local police responsible for psychological pressure on the victims' parents, discouraging them from filing a police complaint. The headmistress of the school, however, claimed that the incident did not occur within the school premises but outside, suggesting that the injury to one of the girls' genitals might have been caused by cycling.

When the school administration failed to address the issue, the family of one of the abused girls approached Senior Police Inspector Shubda Shitole of the Badlapur Police Station. Instead of taking the case seriously, Shitole allegedly reprimanded the parents and echoed the school's narrative that the injuries could have been the result of cycling or other domestic activities. The inquiry committee has expressed strong disapproval of the school's and the police's handling of the case.

