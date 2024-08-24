Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Committee Report Reveals Many Shocking Facts

A two-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government to investigate the sexual abuse case involving minor girls at a school in Badlapur has revealed many shocking facts in its preliminary report.

The minor girl victim is reported to have sustained an injury of approximately one inch to her private parts.

It is possible that the minor girl was sexually assaulted multiple times over the past fifteen days.

The accused, Akshay Shinde, who joined the school as a contract employee on August 1, was recruited without any background check.

He had unrestricted access to various areas within the school premises, despite not possessing an identity card.

It needs to be determined whether he was appointed by an outsourced agency or recommended by someone.

The Child Rights Commission has sent a set of questions to the school administration to gather more information about the failure to handle the case. Responses are expected within the next seven days.

The committee has questioned why the POCSO Act was not imposed on the school administration sooner. A case under POCSO was registered today.

The school administration remained silent on the complaint for nearly 48 hours.

Even after the complaint was lodged, the school administration did not meet with the parents.

It took the hospital 12 hours to treat the victim.

The toilet is in a secluded area, far from the staff room, and lacks proper CCTV coverage for security.