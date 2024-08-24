Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Committee Report Reveals Many Shocking Facts

Published: August 24, 2024

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Committee Report Reveals Many Shocking Facts

A two-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government to investigate the sexual abuse case involving minor girls at a school in Badlapur has revealed many shocking facts in its preliminary report.

What Exactly Is In the Report?

  • The minor girl victim is reported to have sustained an injury of approximately one inch to her private parts.

  • It is possible that the minor girl was sexually assaulted multiple times over the past fifteen days.

  • The accused, Akshay Shinde, who joined the school as a contract employee on August 1, was recruited without any background check.

  • He had unrestricted access to various areas within the school premises, despite not possessing an identity card.

  • It needs to be determined whether he was appointed by an outsourced agency or recommended by someone.

  • The Child Rights Commission has sent a set of questions to the school administration to gather more information about the failure to handle the case. Responses are expected within the next seven days.

  • The committee has questioned why the POCSO Act was not imposed on the school administration sooner. A case under POCSO was registered today.

  • The school administration remained silent on the complaint for nearly 48 hours.

  • Even after the complaint was lodged, the school administration did not meet with the parents.

  • It took the hospital 12 hours to treat the victim.

  • The toilet is in a secluded area, far from the staff room, and lacks proper CCTV coverage for security.

  • The investigating officer in this case asked the parents, 'Do girls cycle for two hours?' This indicates a lack of sensitivity and knowledge in handling such sensitive cases.

