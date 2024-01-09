Bal Thackeray Would Have Patted PM Modi’s Back for Ram Temple, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed that if Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray were alive today, he would have patted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally on Monday in Rajapur within the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as part of Shiv Sena's 'Shiv Sankalp' mass outreach program ahead of the upcoming general elections, remarked that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray would have applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370. The consecration ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. The Article 370 provisions were revoked by the Centre in 2019, removing the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram temple were Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams. These have now materialised because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Had Balasaheb been alive, he would have patted Modi's back in appreciation, Shinde said. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray died in 2012.

On his rebellion in June 2022 against the Shiv Sena leadership which split the party and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, CM Shinde said the move was not for selfish reasons but to keep Balasaheb's thoughts alive. We are the true descendants of his thoughts. When the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked for Rs 50 crore lying in the accounts of Shiv Sena, we gave the money. We are not here for money, he said.