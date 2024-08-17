Balasaheb Thorat, Arif Naseem Khan Get AICC Call-Up Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress party has begun preparing for the upcoming legislative assembly elections, with reports suggesting that some party leaders are being entrusted with significant responsibilities. On Friday, a grand meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi office-bearers was held in Mumbai. During this event, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray kicked off the proceedings with a powerful speech. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil also spoke, and Congress chose Arif Naseem Khan, vice-president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and former minister, to deliver a speech. The Congress opted for Khan over state president Nana Patole and former leader of the legislative assembly Balasaheb Thorat.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing discussions about this news, the All India Congress Committee made a significant announcement regarding the forthcoming assembly elections. It has been decided to appoint Balasaheb Thorat, the leader of the Congress legislative party in Maharashtra, to the All India Congress Committee's executive committee. Alongside him, Naseem Khan, the state Congress working president and former minister, has also been specially invited to join the committee. Additionally, former MLA Muzaffar Hussain has been appointed as the working president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. These appointments were announced by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who stated that they were made by the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Previously, there had been murmurs of dissatisfaction from Arif Naseem Khan following the Congress's decision to nominate Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai president of the Congress, for the North Central Mumbai parliamentary constituency. Khan had expressed his displeasure over the party not fielding any minority candidates in Maharashtra. To address his grievances, Khan had resigned from his position on the party’s publicity committee and as a star campaigner for Congress. It seems that the party has now given him new responsibilities to resolve this dissatisfaction.