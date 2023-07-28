Balasaheb Thorat demands strict action against Sambhaji Bhide for his derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat on Friday demanded strict action against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhide, speaking at an event in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, reportedly made certain controversial references about Mahatma Gandhi's family. Speaking in the Assembly, Thorat said recent comments of Bhide were shameful and asked the Maharashtra government to make a statement in the House on action taken against him.

Sambhaji Bhide has a twisted mindset. His comments about the Father of the Nation have disturbed the country. He repeatedly makes controversial comments and it needs to be found out who is backing him for political interests. We want strict action against him, said the former minister.

Thorat's colleague and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said this was not the first time Bhide had made controversial statements and sought his arrest under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including section 153. Congress leader and former minister Yashomati Thakur wondered why the state government and the home minister (deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis) were not taking action against Bhide.