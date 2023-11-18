Bandra: 8 injured after fire breaks out due to gas cylinder explosion

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted in Mumbai's Bandra area, resulting in eight individuals sustaining injuries following a blast from an LPG gas cylinder.

Sharing further details of the incident, an official in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, As soon as information about the fire was received, we rushed firefighters and engines to the spot. They brought the fire under control." The injured were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment, officials added. Dr. Rohan, the authorised medical officer (AMO) at Bandra Bhabha Hospital, informed that five people were injured in the incident and no fatalities were reported.

An official in the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said, The incident took place in the Bandra area of Mumbai around 6.19 am on Saturday. We believe that the fire was caused by an LPG cylinder explosion. Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, a stock of clothes, and one upper-floored structure. The blaze was doused around 6.40 am, the fire official added.