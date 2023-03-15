Bangladeshi national arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad for illegally staying in India with fake documents

In a case similar to the one in which the Pune police arrested a Pakistani native living illegally in Pune, a Bangladeshi citizen was taken into custody in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad for illegally staying in India despite the expiration of his passport and visa.

Police detained suspect Kalipada Vinodchandra Sarkar (39) on March 14th in Old Sangvi's Madhuban colony.

According to information received, Sarkar allegedly created a fake Aadhaar Card, Pancard, Electoral Roll Card, and other Indian national documents required to verify citizenship.

A case has been opened against Sarkar at the Sangvi Police Station under the provisions of the Foreigners Act of 1946 and IPC sections 420, 438, and 471.