Banners Congratulating CM Eknath Shinde Placed Near Uddhav Thackeray's Residence Matoshree After Mahayuti's Victory in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Following the sweeping victory of the Mahayuti Alliance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, banners congratulating Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were prominently displayed near Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, in Bandra. The banners also applauded the Modi government and expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support. The placement of these banners near Matoshree is being interpreted as a political statement, underscoring the increasing influence of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. The move has sparked mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a direct challenge to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, while others view it as a celebration of democracy and the people’s mandate.

The Mahayuti’s triumph has reshaped Maharashtra’s political landscape, raising questions about the next Chief Minister. The MVA of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a crushing blow in the Maharashtra assembly polls, winning only 46 of the state’s 288 seats. After the BJP-led Mahayuti swept back to power in Maharashtra, a big question emerged for the alliance members — who should be the next Chief Minister? While the BJP has maintained a studious silence, with calls for Devendra Fadavis as CM from within the party, its partner Shiv Sena has not given up hope of Eknath Shinde being retained as the CM. The three alliance partners of Mahayuti, BJP, NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena have said they shall jointly discuss on who shall be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister.

