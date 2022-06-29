Banners terming rebel Eknath Shinde as 'Baahubali' seen in Thane

In the power struggle in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has come into action mode. The Governor today accepted the demand of the Opposition BJP for a special session. The governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat directing them to prove their majority by tomorrow, June 30. On the one hand, while the events of independence are gaining momentum, on the other hand, activists and citizens are also eager for it. Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde is getting strong support in Thane. He has been staying in Guwahati for the last 8 days with about 50 MLAs and now it is understood that he is coming to Mumbai on July 1. On the one hand, while he is being opposed by some Shiv Sena leaders, his digital banner in the form of Bahubali was seen in Thane. Currently, the banner is being discussed in Mumbai, Thane district and on social media.

While there is a show of strength in Thane to support Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, the Shiv Sena South Indian Division has erected a large banner in the form of Bahubali, giving Eknath Shinde the title of Bahubali. Through this banner, an attempt has been made to show that Eknath Shinde is the Bahubali of Maharashtra. Now these banners are catching everyone's attention.

