Baramati Election Results 2024: Supriya Sule Trails as Sunetra Pawar Surges Ahead in Early Lok Sabha Trends

NCP (SCP) working President Supriya Sule found herself trailing behind her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in the initial trends of the Lok Sabha election vote count on Tuesday. While Supriya initially led during the counting of postal ballots, Sunetra Pawar surged ahead once the votes cast on EVMs were tallied.

The Baramati seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasala.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriya Sule from NCP secured victory with a margin of 155,774 votes. She garnered 686,714 votes with a vote share of 53.00%, defeating Kanchan Rahul Kool from BJP, who received 530,940 votes (40.61%).

However, in this election, she faces a formidable challenge from Sunetra Pawar, the wife of her cousin Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar had split from the NCP, taking the majority of legislators with him to join the BJP-led NDA government in Maharashtra.