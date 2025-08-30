Beed Accident: 6 Devotees Killed as Speeding Truck Runs Over Pedestrians on Solapur–Dhule Highway

Six people were killed on the spot in an accident on the Solapur–Dhule highway near Pendgaon Phata in Beed district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, August 30. The accident occurred at around 7:30 am, a speeding truck ran over six pedestrians walking along the road.

All the deceased were residents of Beed and Shidod village in the taluka. The incident occurred while they were on their way to visit the Hanuman temple in Pendgaon. The tragic deaths of devotees who had set out for darshan, caused by the truck driver’s negligence, have sparked outrage in the area.

The accident was so severe that all six victims died instantly. Upon receiving the information, Beed Rural Police rushed to the spot. The truck driver has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

This unfortunate incident has created widespread grief and shock in the community, with families of the deceased devastated by the loss.