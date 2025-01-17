Beed District Tragedy: Two Brothers Killed, One Seriously Injured in Brutal Mob Assault

In a horrifying incident on Thursday night around 10 PM in Vahira village, three brothers were viciously attacked with iron rods and sharp weapons by individuals from their own community. The attack resulted in the instant deaths of two brothers, Ajay Vilas Bhosale and Bharat Vilas Bhosale, while the third, Krishna Vilas Bhosale, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in Ahilyanagar.

The three brothers, residents of Hatoaln in Ashti Taluka, had traveled to Vahira earlier that day. Several locals and outsiders had gathered in the area since the afternoon. The brutal assault occurred between 9:30 and 10 PM when a group attacked the trio without warning. The bodies of Ajay and Bharat have been sent to Ashti Rural Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, Krishna remains in critical condition.

The Ambhora Police have detained seven suspects in connection with the case, though the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined. Police officers, including Assistant Police Inspector Mangesh Salve and Sub-Inspector Chandrakant Taware, along with their team, quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspects. Further investigations are underway.

