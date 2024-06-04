Beed Election Results 2024: Pankaja Munde Trails Behind Bajrang Sonwane in Traditional Munde Stronghold

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde is pitted against NCP (SP)'s Bajrang Sonawane in Beed Lok Sabha Constituency. As many as 41 candidates were in the Beed Lok Sabha seat fray. These included Pankaja Munde of the BJP from the Grand Alliance, Bajrang Sonawane of the Sharad Pawar faction from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Ashok Hinge from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. However, the real contest was between Munde and Sonawane.

The voting percentage had increased by 4.55 percent this time. By adjusting all these percentage estimates and caste equations, claims of victory – counter-claims – are being made by the workers. The communal equation had made headlines and the winds of campaigning had turned in Beed. All eyes are on who will be ahead in the results after the counting of votes. NCP's Bajrang Sonawane is leading by 8,965 votes.

Interestingly, Beed has been a traditional stronghold of the Munde clan, beginning with Pankaja Munde's father, the late Gopinath Munde who was Deputy CM of Maharashtra. The seat was later won by his other daughter Pritam Munde. Pankaja Munde's campaigning was done by her cousin Dhananjay Munde who was earlier part of an undivided NCP.

Round 4

Pankaja Munde - 92325

Bajrang Sonawane - 101281

Lead: 8956 (Bajrang Sonawane)